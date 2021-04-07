Trending:
Pistons sign Cook after two 10-day deals

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons signed forward Tyler Cook to a multi-year contract.

The team did not release terms of the agreement Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Cook signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on March 18, followed by a second 10-day deal March 28.

Cook has appeared in 11 games with the Pistons, averaging 4.0 points in 13.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old Cook has played in 28 career games with Detroit, Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn. He played college basketball at Iowa.

The Pistons play at Sacramento on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

