Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas City Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 8 2 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 Evans lf 4 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 0 3 1 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 González 3b 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Stallings c 3 1 2 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 Lopez ss 2 1 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 Junis p 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 1 1 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 001 000 000 — 1 Pittsburgh 100 000 10x — 2

DP_Kansas City 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Moran (5). S_Junis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Junis L,1-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 9 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh Anderson 6 3 1 1 2 5 Underwood Jr. W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Howard H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rodríguez S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:20. A_5,510 (38,747).

