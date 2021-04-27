Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Evans lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|González 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Junis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|10x
|—
|2
DP_Kansas City 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Moran (5). S_Junis (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis L,1-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Underwood Jr. W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:20. A_5,510 (38,747).
