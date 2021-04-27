Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 8 2
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 Evans lf 4 0 0 0
S.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 0 3 1
Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 González 3b 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Stallings c 3 1 2 0
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0
Lopez ss 2 1 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 1 0
Junis p 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 1 1
Holland p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 001 000 000 1
Pittsburgh 100 000 10x 2

DP_Kansas City 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Moran (5). S_Junis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis L,1-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 9
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Anderson 6 3 1 1 2 5
Underwood Jr. W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Howard H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

T_2:20. A_5,510 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony