Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 2 8 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .244 S.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .129 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Lopez ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Junis p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 8 2 1 9 A.Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Evans lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .304 Moran 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .266 González 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Stallings c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .246 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Difo ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .269 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Kansas City 001 000 000_1 4 0 Pittsburgh 100 000 10x_2 8 0

a-singled for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. b-struck out for Barlow in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Moran (5). RBIs_C.Santana (19), Moran (16), Difo (3). S_Junis.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Pittsburgh 3 (González 2, A.Frazier). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_A.Frazier.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 1-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 9 84 3.47 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.40 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 5.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 3 1 1 2 5 90 3.38 Underwood Jr., W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.08 Howard, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.80 Rodríguez, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-1. WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:20. A_5,510 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.