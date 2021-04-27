Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Junis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|
|A.Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Evans lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|González 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|10x_2
|8
|0
a-singled for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. b-struck out for Barlow in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Moran (5). RBIs_C.Santana (19), Moran (16), Difo (3). S_Junis.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Pittsburgh 3 (González 2, A.Frazier). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_A.Frazier.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|84
|3.47
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.40
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|5.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|90
|3.38
|Underwood Jr., W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.08
|Howard, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
|Rodríguez, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-1. WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:20. A_5,510 (38,747).
