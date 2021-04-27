Trending:
Sports News

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 9:12 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 8
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .244
S.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .129
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Lopez ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Junis p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 8 2 1 9
A.Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Evans lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .304
Moran 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .266
González 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Stallings c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Difo ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .269
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 001 000 000_1 4 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 10x_2 8 0

a-singled for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. b-struck out for Barlow in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Moran (5). RBIs_C.Santana (19), Moran (16), Difo (3). S_Junis.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Pittsburgh 3 (González 2, A.Frazier). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_A.Frazier.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 1-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 9 84 3.47
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.40
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 5.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 3 1 1 2 5 90 3.38
Underwood Jr., W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.08
Howard, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.80
Rodríguez, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-1. WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:20. A_5,510 (38,747).

