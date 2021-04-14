Trending:
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 33 5 9 5
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 5 1 3 2
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Evans 3b 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Reynolds lf 5 0 1 0
Pham lf 3 0 1 1 Moran 1b 4 0 1 1
Profar rf 4 0 1 0 Newman ss 2 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Kim ss 3 0 2 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 2 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Musgrove p 1 0 1 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 2 2 2 1
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Fowler cf 4 1 1 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Perez c 2 1 0 0
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 González ss 2 0 1 1
Adams p 0 0 0 0
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 001 000 1
Pittsburgh 010 010 03x 5

DP_San Diego 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Hosmer (3), Frazier 2 (4). HR_Polanco (1). SB_Polanco (1), Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Musgrove L,2-1 4 4 1 1 2 6
Johnson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kela 1 0 0 0 1 1
Adams 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Altavilla 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Anderson W,1-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 2
Underwood Jr. H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Howard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Adams (Perez). WP_Kela.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:27. A_5,228 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

