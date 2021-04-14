Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Evans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Profar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|03x
|—
|5
DP_San Diego 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Hosmer (3), Frazier 2 (4). HR_Polanco (1). SB_Polanco (1), Pham (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove L,2-1
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Johnson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Altavilla
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,1-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Underwood Jr. H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Howard H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Adams (Perez). WP_Kela.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:27. A_5,228 (38,747).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments