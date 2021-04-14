Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

San Diego Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 33 5 9 5 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 5 1 3 2 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Evans 3b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Reynolds lf 5 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 1 Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 Profar rf 4 0 1 0 Newman ss 2 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 0 2 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 2 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Musgrove p 1 0 1 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 2 2 2 1 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Fowler cf 4 1 1 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Perez c 2 1 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0 González ss 2 0 1 1 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Altavilla p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 000 001 000 — 1 Pittsburgh 010 010 03x — 5

DP_San Diego 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Hosmer (3), Frazier 2 (4). HR_Polanco (1). SB_Polanco (1), Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Musgrove L,2-1 4 4 1 1 2 6 Johnson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Hill 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kela 1 0 0 0 1 1 Adams 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Altavilla 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Anderson W,1-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 2 Underwood Jr. H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Howard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Adams (Perez). WP_Kela.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:27. A_5,228 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.