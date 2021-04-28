Trending:
Pivetta scheduled to start for Red Sox at Mets

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (15-9, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (9-9, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, .31 ERA, .55 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -261, Red Sox +217; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will meet on Wednesday.

The Mets are 6-3 in home games in 2020. New York ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .242 batting average, Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an average of .364.

The Red Sox have gone 7-1 away from home. The Boston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .353.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Garrett Richards earned his first victory and Bobby Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. David Peterson took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 12 RBIs and is batting .250.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (cramping).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

