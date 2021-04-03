Trending:
Plesac expected to start for Cleveland at Detroit

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
Cleveland Indians (0-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-0)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 7.7 hits per game.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

