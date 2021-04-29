Trending:
Portland Timbers face FC Dallas in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
Portland Timbers (1-1-0) vs. FC Dallas (0-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers in conference action.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas averaged 0.5 goals on 1.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

