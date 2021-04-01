|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-210
|Pittsburgh
|+190
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-119
|Atlanta
|+109
|at SAN DIEGO
|-230
|Arizona
|+210
|LA Dodgers
|-214
|at
|COLORADO
|+194
|at CINCINNATI
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|New York
|-145
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+135
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-185
|Toronto
|+170
|Cleveland
|-175
|at
|DETROIT
|+163
|at KANSAS CITY
|-155
|Texas
|+145
|Chicago
|-113
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+103
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|Houston
|-105
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|9½
|(211)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Washington
|3
|(222)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BROOKLYN
|3
|(224)
|Charlotte
|at MIAMI
|2½
|(219)
|Golden
|State
|at NEW ORLEANS
|9
|(218)
|Orlando
|Atlanta
|1
|(221)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|Denver
|1½
|(220½)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|5
|Houston
|Gonzaga
|14
|UCLA
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-230
|Detroit
|+210
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-120
|Washington
|+110
|NY Rangers
|-271
|at
|BUFFALO
|+241
|at TAMPA BAY
|-280
|Columbus
|+250
|at BOSTON
|-123
|Pittsburgh
|+113
|Montreal
|-190
|at
|OTTAWA
|+175
|Carolina
|-160
|at
|CHICAGO
|+150
|Dallas
|-117
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+107
|at VEGAS
|-150
|Minnesota
|+140
