Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -210 Pittsburgh +190 at PHILADELPHIA -119 Atlanta +109 at SAN DIEGO -230 Arizona +210 LA Dodgers -214 at COLORADO +194 at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis +105 New York -145 at WASHINGTON +135 American League at NEW YORK -185 Toronto +170 Cleveland -175 at DETROIT +163 at KANSAS CITY -155 Texas +145 Chicago -113 at LA ANGELS +103 at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 9½ (211) at CLEVELAND Washington 3 (222) at DETROIT at BROOKLYN 3 (224) Charlotte at MIAMI 2½ (219) Golden State at NEW ORLEANS 9 (218) Orlando Atlanta 1 (221) at SAN ANTONIO Denver 1½ (220½) at LA CLIPPERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Baylor 5 Houston Gonzaga 14 UCLA National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -230 Detroit +210 at NY ISLANDERS -120 Washington +110 NY Rangers -271 at BUFFALO +241 at TAMPA BAY -280 Columbus +250 at BOSTON -123 Pittsburgh +113 Montreal -190 at OTTAWA +175 Carolina -160 at CHICAGO +150 Dallas -117 at NASHVILLE +107 at VEGAS -150 Minnesota +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.