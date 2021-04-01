On Air: What's Working in Washington
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 11:49 am
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -210 Pittsburgh +190
at PHILADELPHIA -119 Atlanta +109
at SAN DIEGO -230 Arizona +210
LA Dodgers -214 at COLORADO +194
at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis +105
New York -145 at WASHINGTON +135
American League
at NEW YORK -185 Toronto +170
Cleveland -175 at DETROIT +163
at KANSAS CITY -155 Texas +145
Chicago -113 at LA ANGELS +103
at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -108 Minnesota -102
Tampa Bay -146 atMIAMI +136
San Francisco -114 atSEATTLE +104
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia (211) at CLEVELAND
Washington 3 (222) at DETROIT
at BROOKLYN 3 (224) Charlotte
at MIAMI (219) Golden State
at NEW ORLEANS 9 (218) Orlando
Atlanta 1 (221) at SAN ANTONIO
Denver (220½) at LA CLIPPERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor 5 Houston
Gonzaga 14 UCLA
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -230 Detroit +210
at NY ISLANDERS -120 Washington +110
NY Rangers -271 at BUFFALO +241
at TAMPA BAY -280 Columbus +250
at BOSTON -123 Pittsburgh +113
Montreal -190 at OTTAWA +175
Carolina -160 at CHICAGO +150
Dallas -117 at NASHVILLE +107
at VEGAS -150 Minnesota +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

