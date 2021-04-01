Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -270 at COLORADO +240 at SAN DIEGO -230 Arizona +210 American League at LA ANGELS -105 Chicago -105 at OAKLAND -136 Houston +126 at BOSTON -165 Baltimore +155 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 3½ (228½) at TORONTO at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Houston Dallas 5½ (213½) at NEW YORK at INDIANA 4 (223) Charlotte at MEMPHIS 7 (232) Minnesota at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Atlanta at UTAH OFF (OFF) Chicago at PHOENIX 12½ (219½) Oklahoma City Milwaukee 3½ (236½) at PORTLAND at SACRAMENTO 4½ (223½) LA Lakers COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Baylor 5 Houston Gonzaga 14 UCLA National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -175 at NEW JERSEY +163 Toronto -141 at WINNIPEG +131 at EDMONTON -137 Calgary +127 at COLORADO -230 St. Louis +210 at LOS ANGELES -124 San Jose +114 Arizona -120 at ANAHEIM +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.