Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -270 at COLORADO +240
at SAN DIEGO -230 Arizona +210
American League
at LA ANGELS -105 Chicago -105
at OAKLAND -136 Houston +126
at BOSTON -165 Baltimore +155
Interleague
Tampa Bay -125 at Miami +115
at SEATTLE -130 San Francisco +120
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State (228½) at TORONTO
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Houston
Dallas (213½) at NEW YORK
at INDIANA 4 (223) Charlotte
at MEMPHIS 7 (232) Minnesota
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Chicago
at PHOENIX 12½ (219½) Oklahoma City
Milwaukee (236½) at PORTLAND
at SACRAMENTO (223½) LA Lakers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor 5 Houston
Gonzaga 14 UCLA
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -175 at NEW JERSEY +163
Toronto -141 at WINNIPEG +131
at EDMONTON -137 Calgary +127
at COLORADO -230 St. Louis +210
at LOS ANGELES -124 San Jose +114
Arizona -120 at ANAHEIM +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA