|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-270
|at
|COLORADO
|+240
|at SAN DIEGO
|-230
|Arizona
|+210
|American League
|at LA ANGELS
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at OAKLAND
|-136
|Houston
|+126
|at BOSTON
|-165
|Baltimore
|+155
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-125
|at
|Miami
|+115
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|San
|Francisco
|+120
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|3½
|(228½)
|at
|TORONTO
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Dallas
|5½
|(213½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at INDIANA
|4
|(223)
|Charlotte
|at MEMPHIS
|7
|(232)
|Minnesota
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at PHOENIX
|12½
|(219½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Milwaukee
|3½
|(236½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at SACRAMENTO
|4½
|(223½)
|LA
|Lakers
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|5
|Houston
|Gonzaga
|14
|UCLA
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-175
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+163
|Toronto
|-141
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+131
|at EDMONTON
|-137
|Calgary
|+127
|at COLORADO
|-230
|St.
|Louis
|+210
|at LOS ANGELES
|-124
|San
|Jose
|+114
|Arizona
|-120
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+110
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
