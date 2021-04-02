|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-165
|Pittsburgh
|+155
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-115
|Atlanta
|+105
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-221
|at
|COLORADO
|+201
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|Arizona
|+180
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-170
|Toronto
|+158
|Cleveland
|-166
|at
|DETROIT
|+156
|at BOSTON
|-180
|Baltimore
|+165
|at KANSAS CITY
|-160
|Texas
|+150
|Houston
|-125
|at
|OAKLAND
|+115
|Chicago
|-122
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+112
Interleague
Saturday
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at
|MIAMI
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Minnesota
|+120
|San Francisco
|-120
|at
|SEATTLE
|+110
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at MIAMI
|12
|(204½)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|Milwaukee
|6½
|(239)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|at PORTLAND
|12
|(228)
|Oklahoma
|City
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|5
|Houston
|Gonzaga
|14
|UCLA
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-120
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-380
|Detroit
|+350
|at NASHVILLE
|-123
|Chicago
|+113
|at FLORIDA
|-148
|Columbus
|+138
|at MONTREAL
|-230
|Ottawa
|+210
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-173
|Philadelphia
|+161
|NY Rangers
|-245
|at
|BUFFALO
|+225
|at CAROLINA
|-155
|Dallas
|+145
|at COLORADO
|-200
|St.
|Louis
|+180
|at VEGAS
|-146
|Minnesota
|+136
|at LOS ANGELES
|-120
|San
|Jose
|+110
