Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -165 Pittsburgh +155
at PHILADELPHIA -115 Atlanta +105
at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105
LA Dodgers -221 at COLORADO +201
at SAN DIEGO -200 Arizona +180
American League
at NEW YORK -170 Toronto +158
Cleveland -166 at DETROIT +156
at BOSTON -180 Baltimore +165
at KANSAS CITY -160 Texas +150
Houston -125 at OAKLAND +115
Chicago -122 at LA ANGELS +112

Interleague

Saturday

Tampa Bay -122 at MIAMI +112
at MILWAUKEE -130 Minnesota +120
San Francisco -120 at SEATTLE +110
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Dallas
at MIAMI 12 (204½) Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New York
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Indiana
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Orlando
Milwaukee (239) at SACRAMENTO
at PORTLAND 12 (228) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor 5 Houston
Gonzaga 14 UCLA
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -120 Pittsburgh +110
at TAMPA BAY -380 Detroit +350
at NASHVILLE -123 Chicago +113
at FLORIDA -148 Columbus +138
at MONTREAL -230 Ottawa +210
at NY ISLANDERS -173 Philadelphia +161
NY Rangers -245 at BUFFALO +225
at CAROLINA -155 Dallas +145
at COLORADO -200 St. Louis +180
at VEGAS -146 Minnesota +136
at LOS ANGELES -120 San Jose +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

