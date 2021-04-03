Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -130 at PHILADELPHIA+120 at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105 at CHICAGO -167 Pittsburgh +157 LA Dodgers -250 at COLORADO +220 at SAN DIEGO -222 Arizona +202 American League at NEW YORK -156 Toronto +146 Cleveland -130 at DETROIT +120 at BOSTON -171 Baltimore +159 at KANSAS CITY -175 Texas +163 at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105 at LA ANGELS -120 Chicago +110 Interleague Minnesota -115 at MILWAUKEE +105 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at LA CLIPPERS 11 (215½) LA Lakers at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Memphis at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Golden State at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) New Orleans at DENVER 12½ (215) Orlando National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -375 Detroit +345 Washington -165 at NEW JERSEY +155 at FLORIDA OFF Columbus OFF at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF at WINNIPEG OFF Vancouver OFF Toronto -153 at CALGARY +143 Arizona -123 at ANAHEIM +113

