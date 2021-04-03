On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 5:12 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -130 at PHILADELPHIA+120
at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105
at CHICAGO -167 Pittsburgh +157
LA Dodgers -250 at COLORADO +220
at SAN DIEGO -222 Arizona +202
American League
at NEW YORK -156 Toronto +146
Cleveland -130 at DETROIT +120
at BOSTON -171 Baltimore +159
at KANSAS CITY -175 Texas +163
at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105
at LA ANGELS -120 Chicago +110
Interleague
Minnesota -115 at MILWAUKEE +105
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at LA CLIPPERS 11 (215½) LA Lakers
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Memphis
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Golden State
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at DENVER 12½ (215) Orlando
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -375 Detroit +345
Washington -165 at NEW JERSEY +155
at FLORIDA OFF Columbus OFF
at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
at WINNIPEG OFF Vancouver OFF
Toronto -153 at CALGARY +143
Arizona -123 at ANAHEIM +113

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA