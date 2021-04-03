|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-130
|at
|PHILADELPHIA+120
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|at CHICAGO
|-167
|Pittsburgh
|+157
|LA Dodgers
|-250
|at
|COLORADO
|+220
|at SAN DIEGO
|-222
|Arizona
|+202
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-156
|Toronto
|+146
|Cleveland
|-130
|at
|DETROIT
|+120
|at BOSTON
|-171
|Baltimore
|+159
|at KANSAS CITY
|-175
|Texas
|+163
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|Houston
|-105
|at LA ANGELS
|-120
|Chicago
|+110
|Interleague
|Minnesota
|-115
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+105
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at LA CLIPPERS
|11
|(215½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at DENVER
|12½
|(215)
|Orlando
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-375
|Detroit
|+345
|Washington
|-165
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+155
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at CAROLINA
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|Toronto
|-153
|at
|CALGARY
|+143
|Arizona
|-123
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+113
