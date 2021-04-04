Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -150 Atlanta +140 at MIAMI -105 St. Louis -105 at CINCINNATI -140 Pittsburgh +130 New York -210 at PHILADELPHIA+190 at CHICAGO -115 Milwaukee +105 at SAN DIEGO -175 San Francisco +163 American League Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +132 Toronto -160 at TEXAS +150 at CLEVELAND -105 Kansas City -105 at NEW YORK -210 Baltimore +190 Tampa Bay -115 at BOSTON +105 at LA ANGELS -117 Houston +107 Chicago -120 at SEATTLE +110 Interleague LA Dodgers -150 at OAKLAND +140 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 (211½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Washington at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) New York at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Sacramento Utah 3½ (224½) at DALLAS at SAN ANTONIO 9 (216½) Cleveland at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 4½ Baylor National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -125 Edmonton +115 at BOSTON -170 Philadelphia +158 Colorado -160 at MINNESOTA +150 Vegas -125 at ST. LOUIS +115 at CALGARY OFF Toronto OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF Arizona OFF at WINNIPEG -200 Ottawa +180

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.