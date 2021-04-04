|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-150
|Atlanta
|+140
|at MIAMI
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|at CINCINNATI
|-140
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|New York
|-210
|at
|PHILADELPHIA+190
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Milwaukee
|+105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-175
|San
|Francisco
|+163
|American League
|Minnesota
|-142
|at
|DETROIT
|+132
|Toronto
|-160
|at
|TEXAS
|+150
|at CLEVELAND
|-105
|Kansas
|City
|-105
|at NEW YORK
|-210
|Baltimore
|+190
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|+105
|at LA ANGELS
|-117
|Houston
|+107
|Chicago
|-120
|at
|SEATTLE
|+110
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-150
|at
|OAKLAND
|+140
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Detroit
|3
|(211½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Utah
|3½
|(224½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN ANTONIO
|9
|(216½)
|Cleveland
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Gonzaga
|4½
|Baylor
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-125
|Edmonton
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Philadelphia
|+158
|Colorado
|-160
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+150
|Vegas
|-125
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+115
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|-200
|Ottawa
|+180
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
