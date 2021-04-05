On Air: Amtower Off-Center
By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 11:30 am
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -115 St. Louis +105
at CINCINNATI -148 Pittsburgh +138
New York -200 at PHILADELPHIA +180
at CHICAGO -111 Milwaukee +101
at SAN DIEGO -151 San Francisco +141
American League
Minnesota -157 at DETROIT +147
Toronto -145 at TEXAS +135
at CLEVELAND -127 Kansas City +117
at NEW YORK -220 Baltimore +200
Tampa Bay -108 at BOSTON -102
at LA ANGELS -116 Houston +106
Chicago -115 at SEATTLE +105
Interleague
LA Dodgers -151 at Oakland +141
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Detroit 3 (212) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at TORONTO (227½) Washington
at BROOKLYN 5 (216½) New York
Sacramento 4 (235) at MINNESOTA
Utah (223) at DALLAS
at SAN ANTONIO 9 (217) Cleveland
Phoenix 14 (221) at HOUSTON
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Gonzaga Baylor
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -125 Edmonton +115
at BOSTON -169 Philadelphia +159
Colorado -165 at MINNESOTA +155
Vegas -133 at ST. LOUIS +123
Toronto -160 at CALGARY +150
at LOS ANGELES -127 Arizona +117
at WINNIPEG -210 Ottawa +190

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

