|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at CINCINNATI
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|New York
|-200
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+180
|at CHICAGO
|-111
|Milwaukee
|+101
|at SAN DIEGO
|-151
|San
|Francisco
|+141
|American League
|Minnesota
|-157
|at
|DETROIT
|+147
|Toronto
|-145
|at
|TEXAS
|+135
|at CLEVELAND
|-127
|Kansas
|City
|+117
|at NEW YORK
|-220
|Baltimore
|+200
|Tampa Bay
|-108
|at
|BOSTON
|-102
|at LA ANGELS
|-116
|Houston
|+106
|Chicago
|-115
|at
|SEATTLE
|+105
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-151
|at
|Oakland
|+141
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Detroit
|3
|(212)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at TORONTO
|4½
|(227½)
|Washington
|at BROOKLYN
|5
|(216½)
|New
|York
|Sacramento
|4
|(235)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Utah
|4½
|(223)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN ANTONIO
|9
|(217)
|Cleveland
|Phoenix
|14
|(221)
|at
|HOUSTON
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Gonzaga
|4½
|Baylor
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-125
|Edmonton
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-169
|Philadelphia
|+159
|Colorado
|-165
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+155
|Vegas
|-133
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+123
|Toronto
|-160
|at
|CALGARY
|+150
|at LOS ANGELES
|-127
|Arizona
|+117
|at WINNIPEG
|-210
|Ottawa
|+190
