Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -115 St. Louis +105 at CINCINNATI -148 Pittsburgh +138 New York -200 at PHILADELPHIA +180 at CHICAGO -111 Milwaukee +101 at SAN DIEGO -151 San Francisco +141 American League Minnesota -157 at DETROIT +147 Toronto -145 at TEXAS +135 at CLEVELAND -127 Kansas City +117 at NEW YORK -220 Baltimore +200 Tampa Bay -108 at BOSTON -102 at LA ANGELS -116 Houston +106 Chicago -115 at SEATTLE +105 Interleague LA Dodgers -151 at Oakland +141 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 (212) at OKLAHOMA CITY at TORONTO 4½ (227½) Washington at BROOKLYN 5 (216½) New York Sacramento 4 (235) at MINNESOTA Utah 4½ (223) at DALLAS at SAN ANTONIO 9 (217) Cleveland Phoenix 14 (221) at HOUSTON COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 4½ Baylor National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -125 Edmonton +115 at BOSTON -169 Philadelphia +159 Colorado -165 at MINNESOTA +155 Vegas -133 at ST. LOUIS +123 Toronto -160 at CALGARY +150 at LOS ANGELES -127 Arizona +117 at WINNIPEG -210 Ottawa +190

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.