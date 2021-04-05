On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 5:27 pm
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -126 Atlanta +116
at MIAMI -115 St. Louis +105
at CINCINNATI -154 Pittsburgh +144
New York -135 at PHILADELPHIA+125
at CHICAGO -115 Milwaukee +105
at COLORADO -120 Arizona +110
at SAN DIEGO -200 San Francisco +180
American League
Minnesota -150 at DETROIT +140
Houston -115 at LA ANGELS +105
at NEW YORK -300 Baltimore +270
Tampa Bay -145 at BOSTON +135
Toronto -125 at TEXAS +115
Chicago -145 at SEATTLE +135
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Chicago
Philadelphia 1 (223) at BOSTON
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at MIAMI (217½) Memphis
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Detroit
at LA CLIPPERS (226) Portland
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -154 Buffalo +144
at NY RANGERS -115 Pittsburgh +105
Tampa Bay -195 at COLUMBUS +180
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Boston OFF
at NY ISLANDERS -130 Washington +120
at CAROLINA -146 Florida +136
Nashville -150 at DETROIT +140
Dallas -112 at CHICAGO +102
at SAN JOSE -165 Anaheim +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

