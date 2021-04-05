|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-126
|Atlanta
|+116
|at MIAMI
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at CINCINNATI
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+144
|New York
|-135
|at
|PHILADELPHIA+125
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Milwaukee
|+105
|at COLORADO
|-120
|Arizona
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|San
|Francisco
|+180
|American League
|Minnesota
|-150
|at
|DETROIT
|+140
|Houston
|-115
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+105
|at NEW YORK
|-300
|Baltimore
|+270
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at
|BOSTON
|+135
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|TEXAS
|+115
|Chicago
|-145
|at
|SEATTLE
|+135
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|1
|(223)
|at
|BOSTON
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at MIAMI
|4½
|(217½)
|Memphis
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5½
|(226)
|Portland
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-154
|Buffalo
|+144
|at NY RANGERS
|-115
|Pittsburgh
|+105
|Tampa Bay
|-195
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+180
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-130
|Washington
|+120
|at CAROLINA
|-146
|Florida
|+136
|Nashville
|-150
|at
|DETROIT
|+140
|Dallas
|-112
|at
|CHICAGO
|+102
|at SAN JOSE
|-165
|Anaheim
|+155
