Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -200 Pittsburgh +180 at CHICAGO -115 Milwaukee +105 at WASHINGTON (Game One) OFF Atlanta OFF at WASHINGTON (Game Two) OFF Atlanta OFF at PHILADELPHIA -141 New York +131 at MIAMI -105 St. Louis -105 at SAN DIEGO -151 San Francisco +141 at COLORADO -115 Arizona +105 American League Minnesota -165 at DETROIT +155 at BOSTON -115 Tampa Bay +105 at CLEVELAND OFF Kansas City OFF Toronto -185 at TEXAS +170 Chicago -153 at SEATTLE +143 at NEW YORK -190 Baltimore +175 Interleague LA Dodgers -170 Oakland +158 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Minnesota at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Washington at BOSTON OFF (OFF) New York at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) New Orleans at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas Charlotte 4½ (214) at OKLAHOMA CITY at ATLANTA 2½ (229) Memphis at DENVER OFF (OFF) San Antonio Utah 3 (225½) at PHOENIX National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -180 at OTTAWA +165 at TORONTO -146 Montreal +136 Vegas -145 at ST. LOUIS +135 Colorado -185 at MINNESOTA +170 at LOS ANGELES -116 Arizona +106

