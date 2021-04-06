On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 5:34 pm
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -200 Pittsburgh +180
at CHICAGO -115 Milwaukee +105
at WASHINGTON (Game One) OFF Atlanta OFF
at WASHINGTON (Game Two) OFF Atlanta OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -141 New York +131
at MIAMI -105 St. Louis -105
at SAN DIEGO -151 San Francisco +141
at COLORADO -115 Arizona +105
American League
Minnesota -165 at DETROIT +155
at BOSTON -115 Tampa Bay +105
at CLEVELAND OFF Kansas City OFF
Toronto -185 at TEXAS +170
Chicago -153 at SEATTLE +143
at NEW YORK -190 Baltimore +175
Interleague
LA Dodgers -170 Oakland +158
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Washington
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) New York
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas
Charlotte (214) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at ATLANTA (229) Memphis
at DENVER OFF (OFF) San Antonio
Utah 3 (225½) at PHOENIX
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Edmonton -180 at OTTAWA +165
at TORONTO -146 Montreal +136
Vegas -145 at ST. LOUIS +135
Colorado -185 at MINNESOTA +170
at LOS ANGELES -116 Arizona +106

