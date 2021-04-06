|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Milwaukee
|+105
|at WASHINGTON (Game One)
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON (Game Two)
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-141
|New
|York
|+131
|at MIAMI
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-151
|San
|Francisco
|+141
|at COLORADO
|-115
|Arizona
|+105
|American League
|Minnesota
|-165
|at
|DETROIT
|+155
|at BOSTON
|-115
|Tampa
|Bay
|+105
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|Toronto
|-185
|at
|TEXAS
|+170
|Chicago
|-153
|at
|SEATTLE
|+143
|at NEW YORK
|-190
|Baltimore
|+175
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-170
|Oakland
|+158
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|Charlotte
|4½
|(214)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|(229)
|Memphis
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|Utah
|3
|(225½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-180
|at
|OTTAWA
|+165
|at TORONTO
|-146
|Montreal
|+136
|Vegas
|-145
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+135
|Colorado
|-185
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+170
|at LOS ANGELES
|-116
|Arizona
|+106
