Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 11:28 am
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -206 Pittsburgh +186
at CHICAGO -111 Milwaukee +101
Atlanta (Game One) -171 at WASHINGTON +159
at WASHINGTON (Game Two) OFF Atlanta OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -143 New York +133
St. Louis -116 at MIAMI +106
at SAN DIEGO -147 San Francisco +137
at COLORADO -108 Arizona -102
American League
Minnesota -175 at DETROIT +163
at BOSTON -114 Tampa Bay +104
at CLEVELAND -190 Kansas City +175
Toronto -195 at TEXAS +180
Chicago -160 at SEATTLE +150
at NEW YORK -190 Baltimore +175
Interleague
LA Dodgers -169 at OAKLAND +150
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 2 (230½) Minnesota
Washington 3 (222½) at ORLANDO
at BOSTON 3 (209) New York
at BROOKLYN 9 (232) New Orleans
Dallas 11½ (222½) at HOUSTON
Charlotte (213½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at ATLANTA (225) Memphis
at DENVER 7 (222) San Antonio
Utah (225½) at PHOENIX
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Edmonton -190 at OTTAWA +175
at TORONTO -151 Montreal +141
Vegas -142 at ST. LOUIS +132
Colorado -185 at MINNESOTA +170
at LOS ANGELES -112 Arizona +102

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

