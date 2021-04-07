|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-206
|Pittsburgh
|+186
|at CHICAGO
|-111
|Milwaukee
|+101
|Atlanta (Game One)
|-171
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+159
|at WASHINGTON (Game Two)
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-143
|New
|York
|+133
|St. Louis
|-116
|at
|MIAMI
|+106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-147
|San
|Francisco
|+137
|at COLORADO
|-108
|Arizona
|-102
|American League
|Minnesota
|-175
|at
|DETROIT
|+163
|at BOSTON
|-114
|Tampa
|Bay
|+104
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Kansas
|City
|+175
|Toronto
|-195
|at
|TEXAS
|+180
|Chicago
|-160
|at
|SEATTLE
|+150
|at NEW YORK
|-190
|Baltimore
|+175
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-169
|at
|OAKLAND
|+150
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|2
|(230½)
|Minnesota
|Washington
|3
|(222½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at BOSTON
|3
|(209)
|New
|York
|at BROOKLYN
|9
|(232)
|New
|Orleans
|Dallas
|11½
|(222½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Charlotte
|5½
|(213½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|(225)
|Memphis
|at DENVER
|7
|(222)
|San
|Antonio
|Utah
|1½
|(225½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-190
|at
|OTTAWA
|+175
|at TORONTO
|-151
|Montreal
|+141
|Vegas
|-142
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+132
|Colorado
|-185
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+170
|at LOS ANGELES
|-112
|Arizona
|+102
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
