Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 5:30 pm
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
Chicago -145 at PITTSBURGH +135
at COLORADO -117 Arizona +107
Milwaukee -135 at ST. LOUIS +125
American League
Boston -170 at BALTIMORE +158
at MINNESOTA -180 Seattle +165
at CHICAGO -170 Kansas City +158
at TORONTO -105 LA Angels -105
at HOUSTON -161 Oakland +151
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 9 (204½) LA Lakers
Cleveland 2 (212) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (224) Phoenix
at UTAH 7 (231) Portland
at SACRAMENTO (228) Detroit
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Chicago
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -145 Florida +135
Tampa Bay -205 at COLUMBUS +185
at MONTREAL OFF Winnipeg OFF
at NY RANGERS -120 Pittsburgh +110
at WASHINGTON -120 Boston +110
at NY ISLANDERS -165 Philadelphia +155
New Jersey -127 at BUFFALO +117
Nashville -153 at DETROIT +143
Dallas -115 at CHICAGO +105
at OTTAWA OFF Edmonton OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

