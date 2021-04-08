|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-144
|Colorado
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Washington
|+240
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|Philadelphia
|+115
|Cincinnati
|-121
|at
|ARIZONA
|+111
|American League
|New York
|-130
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+120
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|at HOUSTON
|-165
|Oakland
|+155
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|Memphis
|1½
|(213½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at ATLANTA
|3
|(227½)
|Chicago
|at BOSTON
|9
|(228½)
|Minnesota
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4½
|(241)
|Washington
|at LA CLIPPERS
|13½
|(226½)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY ISLANDERS
|OFF
|NY
|Rangers
|OFF
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-112
|Minnesota
|+102
|at VEGAS
|-235
|Arizona
|+215
|Colorado
|-340
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+310
|at SAN JOSE
|-128
|Los
|Angeles
|+118
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
