By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 5:28 pm
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -144 Colorado +134
at LA DODGERS -270 Washington +240
at ATLANTA -125 Philadelphia +115
Cincinnati -121 at ARIZONA +111
American League
New York -130 at TAMPA BAY +120
at TORONTO OFF LA Angels OFF
at CLEVELAND -185 Detroit +170
at HOUSTON -165 Oakland +155
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Indiana
Memphis (213½) at NEW YORK
at ATLANTA 3 (227½) Chicago
at BOSTON 9 (228½) Minnesota
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Toronto
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at DENVER OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at GOLDEN STATE (241) Washington
at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (226½) Houston
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS OFF NY Rangers OFF
at OTTAWA OFF Edmonton OFF
at NEW JERSEY OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at BUFFALO OFF Washington OFF
at ST. LOUIS -112 Minnesota +102
at VEGAS -235 Arizona +215
Colorado -340 at ANAHEIM +310
at SAN JOSE -128 Los Angeles +118

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

