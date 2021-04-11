On Air: This Just In!
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -220 at PITTSBURGH +200
at NEW YORK -141 Philadelphia +131
at ATLANTA -157 Miami +147
at MILWAUKEE -144 Chicago +134
at ST. LOUIS -140 Washington +130
at SAN FRANCISCO -125 Cincinnati +115
American League
at MINNESOTA -146 Boston +136
at BALTIMORE -105 Seattle -105
at TORONTO OFF New York OFF
at TAMPA BAY -220 Texas +200
at CHICAGO -135 Cleveland +125
LA Angels -118 at KANSAS CITY+108
at HOUSTON -235 Detroit +215
Interleague
Oakland -123 at ARIZONA +113
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 3 (205½) LA Lakers
San Antonio (220½) at ORLANDO
Brooklyn (240) at MINNESOTA
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at UTAH 13½ (234) Washington
at MEMPHIS (229) Chicago
at NEW ORLEANS (231½) Sacramento
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Denver
at PHOENIX 13 (227½) Houston
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Winnipeg -178 at OTTAWA +166
Toronto -137 at MONTREAL +127
at CAROLINA -400 Detroit +370
Chicago -118 at COLUMBUS +108
at MINNESOTA -135 St. Louis +125
at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF
Vegas -195 at LOS ANGELES +180
at ANAHEIM OFF San Jose OFF

