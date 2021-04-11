|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-220
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+200
|at NEW YORK
|-141
|Philadelphia
|+131
|at ATLANTA
|-157
|Miami
|+147
|at MILWAUKEE
|-144
|Chicago
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|Washington
|+130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-125
|Cincinnati
|+115
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|Boston
|+136
|at BALTIMORE
|-105
|Seattle
|-105
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-220
|Texas
|+200
|at CHICAGO
|-135
|Cleveland
|+125
|LA Angels
|-118
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY+108
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Detroit
|+215
|Interleague
|Oakland
|-123
|at
|ARIZONA
|+113
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|3
|(205½)
|LA
|Lakers
|San Antonio
|6½
|(220½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Brooklyn
|9½
|(240)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at UTAH
|13½
|(234)
|Washington
|at MEMPHIS
|2½
|(229)
|Chicago
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|(231½)
|Sacramento
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at PHOENIX
|13
|(227½)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Winnipeg
|-178
|at
|OTTAWA
|+166
|Toronto
|-137
|at
|MONTREAL
|+127
|at CAROLINA
|-400
|Detroit
|+370
|Chicago
|-118
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+108
|at MINNESOTA
|-135
|St.
|Louis
|+125
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Vegas
|-195
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+180
|at ANAHEIM
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
