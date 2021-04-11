Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -220 at PITTSBURGH +200 at NEW YORK -141 Philadelphia +131 at ATLANTA -157 Miami +147 at MILWAUKEE -144 Chicago +134 at ST. LOUIS -140 Washington +130 at SAN FRANCISCO -125 Cincinnati +115 American League at MINNESOTA -146 Boston +136 at BALTIMORE -105 Seattle -105 at TORONTO OFF New York OFF at TAMPA BAY -220 Texas +200 at CHICAGO -135 Cleveland +125 LA Angels -118 at KANSAS CITY+108 at HOUSTON -235 Detroit +215 Interleague Oakland -123 at ARIZONA +113 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 3 (205½) LA Lakers San Antonio 6½ (220½) at ORLANDO Brooklyn 9½ (240) at MINNESOTA at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at UTAH 13½ (234) Washington at MEMPHIS 2½ (229) Chicago at NEW ORLEANS 3½ (231½) Sacramento at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Denver at PHOENIX 13 (227½) Houston National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -178 at OTTAWA +166 Toronto -137 at MONTREAL +127 at CAROLINA -400 Detroit +370 Chicago -118 at COLUMBUS +108 at MINNESOTA -135 St. Louis +125 at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF Vegas -195 at LOS ANGELES +180 at ANAHEIM OFF San Jose OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.