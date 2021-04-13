|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-230
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+210
|at NY METS (Game One)
|-135
|Philadelphia
|+125
|Philadelphia (Game Two)
|-121
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+111
|at ATLANTA
|-163
|Miami
|+153
|at MILWAUKEE
|-141
|Chicago
|+131
|at ST. LOUIS
|-115
|Washington
|+105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-108
|Cincinnati
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-305
|Colorado
|+275
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-141
|Boston
|+131
|at BALTIMORE (Game One)
|-143
|Seattle
|+133
|at BALTIMORE (Game Two)
|-129
|Seattle
|+119
|at TORONTO
|-112
|New
|York
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-169
|Texas
|+159
|LA Angels
|-134
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+124
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Cleveland
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|Interleague
|at ARIZONA
|-105
|Oakland
|-105
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1½
|(224½)
|Atlanta
|LA Clippers
|3
|(232)
|at
|INDIANA
|at CHARLOTTE
|2
|(208)
|LA
|Lakers
|at UTAH
|16½
|(223)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at PHOENIX
|3
|(216½)
|Miami
|at PORTLAND
|1
|(230)
|Boston
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Rangers
|-180
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+165
|at BOSTON
|-315
|Buffalo
|+285
|at WASHINGTON
|-153
|Philadelphia
|+143
|at TORONTO
|-175
|Calgary
|+163
|Tampa Bay
|-170
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+158
|Florida
|-115
|at
|DALLAS
|+105
