Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 11:27 am
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -230 at PITTSBURGH +210
at NY METS (Game One) -135 Philadelphia +125
Philadelphia (Game Two) -121 at NEW YORK +111
at ATLANTA -163 Miami +153
at MILWAUKEE -141 Chicago +131
at ST. LOUIS -115 Washington +105
at SAN FRANCISCO -108 Cincinnati -102
at LA DODGERS -305 Colorado +275
American League
at MINNESOTA -141 Boston +131
at BALTIMORE (Game One) -143 Seattle +133
at BALTIMORE (Game Two) -129 Seattle +119
at TORONTO -112 New York +102
at TAMPA BAY -169 Texas +159
LA Angels -134 at KANSAS CITY +124
at CHICAGO -105 Cleveland -105
at HOUSTON -185 Detroit +170
Interleague
at ARIZONA -105 Oakland -105
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (224½) Atlanta
LA Clippers 3 (232) at INDIANA
at CHARLOTTE 2 (208) LA Lakers
at UTAH 16½ (223) Oklahoma City
at PHOENIX 3 (216½) Miami
at PORTLAND 1 (230) Boston
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Rangers -180 at NEW JERSEY +165
at BOSTON -315 Buffalo +285
at WASHINGTON -153 Philadelphia +143
at TORONTO -175 Calgary +163
Tampa Bay -170 at NASHVILLE +158
Florida -115 at DALLAS +105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

