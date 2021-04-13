Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -121 Washington +111
at MILWAUKEE -165 Chicago +155
Cincinnati -115 at SAN FRANCISCO+105
San Diego -218 at PITTSBURGH +198
Philadelphia -125 at NEW YORK +115
at ATLANTA -195 Miami +180
at LA DODGERS -275 Colorado +245
American League
New York -124 at TORONTO +114
LA Angels -126 at KANSAS CITY+116
at MINNESOTA (Game One) -145 Boston +135
at MINNESOTA (Game Two) -149 Boston +139
at BALTIMORE -112 Seattle +102
at TAMPA BAY -180 Texas +165
at HOUSTON -240 Detroit +220
at CHICAGO OFF Cleveland OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Cleveland
San Antonio 4 (220½) at TORONTO
at CHICAGO (221) Orlando
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (220½) New York
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
Golden State 10 (224½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Indiana (233) at HOUSTON
Dallas 2 (227) at MEMPHIS
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Washington
at DENVER 4 (213) Miami
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Winnipeg -165 at OTTAWA +155
at MONTREAL OFF Calgary OFF
Vegas -195 at LOS ANGELES +180
at MINNESOTA -200 Arizona +180
Colorado -185 at ST. LOUIS +170
at EDMONTON OFF Vancouver OFF
at SAN JOSE -170 Anaheim +158

