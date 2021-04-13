|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-121
|Washington
|+111
|at MILWAUKEE
|-165
|Chicago
|+155
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO+105
|San Diego
|-218
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+198
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+115
|at ATLANTA
|-195
|Miami
|+180
|at LA DODGERS
|-275
|Colorado
|+245
|American League
|New York
|-124
|at
|TORONTO
|+114
|LA Angels
|-126
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY+116
|at MINNESOTA (Game One)
|-145
|Boston
|+135
|at MINNESOTA (Game Two)
|-149
|Boston
|+139
|at BALTIMORE
|-112
|Seattle
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Texas
|+165
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|Detroit
|+220
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|San Antonio
|4
|(220½)
|at
|TORONTO
|at CHICAGO
|9½
|(221)
|Orlando
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|(220½)
|New
|York
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|Golden State
|10
|(224½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Indiana
|5½
|(233)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Dallas
|2
|(227)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at DENVER
|4
|(213)
|Miami
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Winnipeg
|-165
|at
|OTTAWA
|+155
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|Vegas
|-195
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Arizona
|+180
|Colorado
|-185
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+170
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|at SAN JOSE
|-170
|Anaheim
|+158
