Raiders get backlash for tweet after conviction of officer

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 9:51 pm
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders got angry backlash for a tweet the team sent after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

The tweet sent by the team’s official account on Tuesday said “I CAN BREATHE 4-20-21.” Floyd told officers “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times before he was killed when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck last May.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday for causing Floyd’s death.

The tweet was widely condemned in replies on Twitter but remained pinned to the top of the team’s Twitter account more than two hours after being posted.

“That’s my tweet,” owner Mark Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was me. I don’t want anyone in the organization taking heat. I take full responsibility for that.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

