Rays host Athletics, aim to build on Glasnow’s strong performance

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (15-10, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (13-12, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -107, Athletics -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Oakland.

The Rays are 6-7 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .316.

The Athletics are 7-4 on the road. Oakland has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-0. Tyler Glasnow secured his third victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Cole Irvin took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with four home runs and is slugging .425.

Olson leads the Athletics with six home runs home runs and is slugging .580.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Chad Pinder: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

