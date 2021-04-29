Trending:
Real Salt Lake hosts home opener against Sporting Kansas City

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Sporting Kansas City (1-0-1) vs. Real Salt Lake (1-0-0)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts its first home game of the season against Sporting Kansas City.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-5-4 at home. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall a season ago while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City averaged 0.7 goals on 2.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: None listed.

Sporting Kansas City: Ilie Sanchez (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Brooks Thompson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

