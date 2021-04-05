On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Regular Season Unbeatens

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

College basketball teams who went undefeated in the regular season and lost in the NCAA tournament:

1951_Columbia (lost to Illinois 79-71 in first round)

1961_Ohio State (lost to Cincinnati 70-65, OT in championship)

1968_Houston (lost to UCLA 101-69 in semifinals)

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

1968_St. Bonaventure (lost to North Carolina 91-72 in regional semifinal)

1971_Marquette (lost to Ohio State 60-59 in regional semifinal)

1971_Pennsylvania (lost to Villanova 90-47 in regional championship)

1975_Indiana (lost to Kentucky 92-90 in regional championship)

1976_Rutgers (lost to Michigan 86-70 in semifinals)

1979_Indiana State (lost to Michigan State 75-64 in championship)

1991_UNLV (lost to Duke 79-77 in semifinals)

2021_Gonzaga (lost to Baylor 86-70 in championship)

        Read more: Sports News

___

Undefeated National Champions

1956_San Francisco (29-0)

1957_North Carolina (32-0)

1964_UCLA (30-0)

1967_UCLA (30-0)

1972_UCLA (30-0)

1973_UCLA (30-0)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

1976_Indiana (32-0)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own