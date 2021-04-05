Regular Season Unbeatens

College basketball teams who went undefeated in the regular season and lost in the NCAA tournament:

1951_Columbia (lost to Illinois 79-71 in first round)

1961_Ohio State (lost to Cincinnati 70-65, OT in championship)

1968_Houston (lost to UCLA 101-69 in semifinals)

1968_St. Bonaventure (lost to North Carolina 91-72 in regional semifinal)

1971_Marquette (lost to Ohio State 60-59 in regional semifinal)

1971_Pennsylvania (lost to Villanova 90-47 in regional championship)

1975_Indiana (lost to Kentucky 92-90 in regional championship)

1976_Rutgers (lost to Michigan 86-70 in semifinals)

1979_Indiana State (lost to Michigan State 75-64 in championship)

1991_UNLV (lost to Duke 79-77 in semifinals)

2021_Gonzaga (lost to Baylor 86-70 in championship)

___

Undefeated National Champions

1956_San Francisco (29-0)

1957_North Carolina (32-0)

1964_UCLA (30-0)

1967_UCLA (30-0)

1972_UCLA (30-0)

1973_UCLA (30-0)

1976_Indiana (32-0)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.