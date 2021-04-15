Rockies look to break 5-game skid

Colorado Rockies (3-9) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -310, Rockies +255; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Dodgers went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

