Rockies look to end 6-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
New York Mets (5-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-10)

Denver; Saturday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-1, .64 ERA, .71 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the game as losers of their last six games.

The Rockies went 12-18 in home games in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 16 total triples last season.

The Mets went 14-17 on the road in 2020. New York hit .272 as a team and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

