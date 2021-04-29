Trending:
Rodon expected to start as White Sox host the Tigers

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (8-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-10, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (3-0, .47 ERA, .68 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will square off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 4-4 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .339 leads the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an OBP of .456.

The Tigers are 4-10 in division play. Detroit ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .206 batting average. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with an average of .264.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Urena recorded his first victory and Niko Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Lucas Giolito took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mercedes is second on the White Sox with nine extra base hits and is batting .419.

Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 13 RBIs and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.82 ERA

Tigers: 2-8, .188 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (illness), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

