Rodon expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
Cleveland Indians (6-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-6)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.39 ERA) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (1-0, .00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The White Sox finished 25-15 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

