Sports News

Rodon, White Sox to take on Sheffield, Mariners

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:05 am
Chicago White Sox (1-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-1)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The Mariners finished 14-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last season and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.

The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

