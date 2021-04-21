On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rogers expected to start as Marlins host the Orioles

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:45 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (8-9, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (7-9, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -156, Orioles +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Baltimore will face off on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 3-7 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .327.

The Orioles are 7-3 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .373 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .485.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-5. Matt Harvey earned his first victory and Freddy Galvis went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Nick Neidert registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Marlins with 18 hits and has six RBIs.

Maikel Franco leads the Orioles with 15 RBIs and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by one run

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Starling Marte: (rib), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|20 SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment