Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country for 2nd time

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 2:30 pm
MADRID (AP) — Primoz Roglic won his second Tour of Basque Country title on Saturday.

He was second to Frenchman David Gaudu in Saturday’s sixth stage to clinch overall victory, finishing 52 seconds in front of Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was third overall, more than a minute behind countryman Roglic.

Gaudu was fifth overall, behind Britain’s Adam Yates. Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was seventh overall.

Roglic also won the Tour of Basque Country in 2018.

Last year’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

