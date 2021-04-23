On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rookie Zach McKinstry goes on Dodgers’ growing injured list

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 9:03 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed promising rookie Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle.

The major league-leading Dodgers made the move Friday, adding a fifth player to their IL. Los Angeles recalled outfielder DJ Peters from its alternate training site to make his major league debut.

McKinstry is batting .296 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games while playing second base, third base, right field and left field for the Dodgers. The former 33rd-round draft pick made the opening day roster for the first time in his career as a utilityman in the role previously filled by the departed Enrique Hernandez, but McKinstry quickly played his way into starts at three positions.

McKinstry joins star outfielder Cody Bellinger, second baseman Gavin Lux and pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly on Los Angeles’ IL. The Dodgers also were without outfielder Chris Taylor, who has lower back stiffness, for the second straight game Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

Peters was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The native of nearby Glendora, California, had 23 homers and 81 RBIs in 2019 between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally