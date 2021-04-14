Trending:
Ross expected to start for the Nationals against Cardinals

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
Washington Nationals (2-6) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-5)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-0, .00 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-1, 8.22 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals went 14-13 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 73 total doubles last season.

The Nationals finished 11-16 in road games in 2020. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.52 last year while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

