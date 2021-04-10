On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 12:14 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after Saturday’s game was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener on Thursday. Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather.

The teams were off Friday. The series finale is Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were pushed back a day to start on Sunday.

With Minor pitching for the Royals, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game