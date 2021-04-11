San Diego 2, Texas 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 3 4 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .455 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Machado dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .243 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .353 Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Cronenworth ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .351 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .121 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kim 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 4 11 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263 White lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Solak dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .219 Lowe 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .235 Trevino c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .391 Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 a-Guzmán ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Tejeda 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .100 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .080

San Diego 000 100 001_2 5 0 Texas 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-struck out for Culberson in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 10. 2B_Myers (4), Trevino (1). HR_Grisham (2), off Foltynewicz; Machado (2), off Kennedy. RBIs_Grisham (3), Machado (5). SB_Gallo (2), Taveras (1). CS_White (1). S_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Caratini 2); Texas 6 (Solak, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Guzmán). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Profar.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morejon 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.86 Stammen, W, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 47 4.05 Williams, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Hill, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Adams, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Pagán, H, 2 1 2 0 0 2 1 30 0.00 Melancon, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 0-2 7 2 1 1 3 3 91 4.09 Cody 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75 Kennedy 1 3 1 1 0 0 24 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Hill (Gallo), Adams (Taveras).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_26,723 (40,300).

