San Diego 2, Texas 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.455
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.353
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.121
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|4
|11
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|White lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Lowe 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.391
|Culberson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Guzmán ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Tejeda 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001_2
|5
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Culberson in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 10. 2B_Myers (4), Trevino (1). HR_Grisham (2), off Foltynewicz; Machado (2), off Kennedy. RBIs_Grisham (3), Machado (5). SB_Gallo (2), Taveras (1). CS_White (1). S_Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Caratini 2); Texas 6 (Solak, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Guzmán). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Profar.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morejon
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.86
|Stammen, W, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|4.05
|Williams, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Hill, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Adams, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Pagán, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|0.00
|Melancon, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 0-2
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|91
|4.09
|Cody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.75
|Kennedy
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Hill (Gallo), Adams (Taveras).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:16. A_26,723 (40,300).
