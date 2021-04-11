On Air: This Just In!
San Diego 2, Texas 0

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 6:14 pm
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 5 0
Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 White lf 4 0 1 0
Machado dh 4 1 1 1 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 Solak dh 4 0 1 0
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b-3b 2 0 0 0
Cronenworth ss 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 2 0
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 Guzmán ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Kim 3b 3 0 0 0 Tejeda 3b-2b 4 0 0 0
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0
San Diego 000 100 001 2
Texas 000 000 000 0

LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 10. 2B_Myers (4), Trevino (1). HR_Grisham (2), Machado (2). SB_Gallo (2), Taveras (1). S_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Morejon 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Stammen W,1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Williams H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hill H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Adams H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pagán H,2 1 2 0 0 2 1
Melancon S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Foltynewicz L,0-2 7 2 1 1 3 3
Cody 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kennedy 1 3 1 1 0 0

Cody pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Hill (Gallo), Adams (Taveras).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_26,723 (40,300).

