San Diego 2, Texas 0

|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|White lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guzmán ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tejeda 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 10. 2B_Myers (4), Trevino (1). HR_Grisham (2), Machado (2). SB_Gallo (2), Taveras (1). S_Culberson (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morejon
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen W,1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Williams H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adams H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Melancon S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,0-2
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Cody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Cody pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Hill (Gallo), Adams (Taveras).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:16. A_26,723 (40,300).
