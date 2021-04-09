Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 3, Texas 0

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 27 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Profar 1b 4 0 1 0 Tejeda 3b 3 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
Hosmer dh 3 1 0 0 Lowe dh 3 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 1 2 1 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Kim ss 3 0 0 0 White lf 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0
San Diego 021 000 000 3
Texas 000 000 000 0

E_Taveras (2). DP_San Diego 0, Texas 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Texas 1. 2B_Myers (3), Grisham (1), Machado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Musgrove W,2-0 9 0 0 0 0 10
Texas
Arihara L,0-1 4 5 3 2 1 1
Cody 1 1 0 0 0 2
King 2 2 0 0 0 4
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hearn 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Musgrove (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Meals.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:46. A_27,575 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game