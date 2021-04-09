San Diego 3, Texas 0

|San Diego
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tejeda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Taveras (2). DP_San Diego 0, Texas 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Texas 1. 2B_Myers (3), Grisham (1), Machado (1).
|San Diego
|Musgrove W,2-0
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Texas
|Arihara L,0-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Cody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hearn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Musgrove (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:46. A_27,575 (40,300).
