San Diego 3, Texas 0

San Diego Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 27 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 Profar 1b 4 0 1 0 Tejeda 3b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 Hosmer dh 3 1 0 0 Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 2 1 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 0 0 0 White lf 2 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0

San Diego 021 000 000 — 3 Texas 000 000 000 — 0

E_Taveras (2). DP_San Diego 0, Texas 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Texas 1. 2B_Myers (3), Grisham (1), Machado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Musgrove W,2-0 9 0 0 0 0 10

Texas Arihara L,0-1 4 5 3 2 1 1 Cody 1 1 0 0 0 2 King 2 2 0 0 0 4 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hearn 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Musgrove (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:46. A_27,575 (40,300).

