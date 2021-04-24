Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 1:18 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 6 4 8
Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 3 3 0 1 .208
Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Myers rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .273
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .159
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205
Darvish p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Profar ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .254
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 3 11
Betts cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .379
Muncy 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .267
Ríos 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Raley rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .261
c-Peters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .429
a-Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 011 010 003_6 8 0
Los Angeles 100 000 000_1 4 2

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Pomeranz in the 9th. c-grounded out for Raley in the 9th.

E_Turner (3), Seager (2). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Betts (5). HR_Myers (4), off Kershaw; Tatis Jr. 2 (4), off Kershaw. RBIs_Myers (12), Tatis Jr. 3 (6), Pham (5), Profar (6), Muncy (10). SB_Betts (3). CS_Myers (1).

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Ríos, Betts). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Ríos.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Pham, Hosmer, Pham); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Ríos; Turner, Muncy, Ríos).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 2-1 7 4 1 1 3 9 96 2.27
Pomeranz, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.17
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 3-2 7 5 3 3 1 7 91 2.56
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.68
Knebel 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 4.50
Santana 1 2 2 2 2 0 23 7.71

Knebel pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-1. IBB_off Santana (Cronenworth). HBP_Darvish 2 (Raley,Betts). WP_Darvish, Santana.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:52. A_15,222 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally