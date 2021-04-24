San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 6 4 8 Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 3 3 0 1 .208 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Myers rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .273 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .159 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205 Darvish p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Profar ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .254 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 3 11 Betts cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .379 Muncy 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .267 Ríos 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Raley rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .261 c-Peters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .429 a-Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 011 010 003_6 8 0 Los Angeles 100 000 000_1 4 2

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Pomeranz in the 9th. c-grounded out for Raley in the 9th.

E_Turner (3), Seager (2). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Betts (5). HR_Myers (4), off Kershaw; Tatis Jr. 2 (4), off Kershaw. RBIs_Myers (12), Tatis Jr. 3 (6), Pham (5), Profar (6), Muncy (10). SB_Betts (3). CS_Myers (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Ríos, Betts). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Ríos.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Pham, Hosmer, Pham); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Ríos; Turner, Muncy, Ríos).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 2-1 7 4 1 1 3 9 96 2.27 Pomeranz, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.17 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 3-2 7 5 3 3 1 7 91 2.56 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.68 Knebel 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 4.50 Santana 1 2 2 2 2 0 23 7.71

Knebel pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-1. IBB_off Santana (Cronenworth). HBP_Darvish 2 (Raley,Betts). WP_Darvish, Santana.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:52. A_15,222 (56,000).

