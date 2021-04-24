San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|4
|8
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Myers rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.159
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Darvish p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|3
|11
|
|Betts cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.379
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Ríos 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Raley rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Peters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|a-Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|011
|010
|003_6
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000_1
|4
|2
a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Pomeranz in the 9th. c-grounded out for Raley in the 9th.
E_Turner (3), Seager (2). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Betts (5). HR_Myers (4), off Kershaw; Tatis Jr. 2 (4), off Kershaw. RBIs_Myers (12), Tatis Jr. 3 (6), Pham (5), Profar (6), Muncy (10). SB_Betts (3). CS_Myers (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Ríos, Betts). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Ríos.
DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Pham, Hosmer, Pham); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Ríos; Turner, Muncy, Ríos).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 2-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|96
|2.27
|Pomeranz, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.17
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 3-2
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|91
|2.56
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.68
|Knebel
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4.50
|Santana
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|7.71
Knebel pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-1. IBB_off Santana (Cronenworth). HBP_Darvish 2 (Raley,Betts). WP_Darvish, Santana.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:52. A_15,222 (56,000).
