San Diego 8, Arizona 7

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|7
|1
|12
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.800
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Escobar 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Locastro ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|b-Mathisen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|5
|10
|
|Pham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.750
|Myers rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1.000
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Marcano ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|100
|060
|000_7
|12
|0
|San Diego
|023
|101
|10x_8
|10
|1
a-homered for P.Smith in the 5th. b-struck out for Bumgarner in the 5th. c-walked for Kela in the 6th. d-struck out for Pagán in the 7th. e-singled for Young in the 8th.
E_Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_Arizona 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Bumgarner (1), Marte (1), P.Smith (1), Hosmer (1). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Marte (1), off Darvish; Cabrera (1), off Darvish; Locastro (1), off Hill; Vogt (1), off Hill; Hosmer (1), off Bumgarner; Myers (1), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Cabrera 3 (3), Marte (1), Locastro 2 (2), Vogt (1), Caratini 3 (3), Hosmer 3 (3), Myers (1), Profar (1). SF_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Rojas, Cabrera, Bumgarner); San Diego 4 (Tatis Jr., Myers 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; San Diego 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Profar, Machado. GIDP_Profar.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Cabrera, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|91
|13.50
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Crichton, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|13.50
|Young, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|6.75
|Clarke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|93
|7.71
|Hill
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Kela
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Pagán, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Pomeranz, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Melancon, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-1. HBP_Bumgarner (Pham).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:26. A_8,773 (40,209).
