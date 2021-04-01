Trending:
Sports News

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 7:56 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 12 7 1 12
Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Marte cf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .800
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Peralta lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cabrera 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .400
Escobar 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000
P.Smith rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-Locastro ph-rf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .500
Vogt c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Bumgarner p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
b-Mathisen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-C.Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 10 8 5 10
Pham cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .200
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .750
Myers rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333
Cronenworth 2b 2 3 2 0 2 0 1.000
Profar lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Caratini c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .500
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Marcano ph 0 1 0 0 1 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 100 060 000_7 12 0
San Diego 023 101 10x_8 10 1

a-homered for P.Smith in the 5th. b-struck out for Bumgarner in the 5th. c-walked for Kela in the 6th. d-struck out for Pagán in the 7th. e-singled for Young in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_Arizona 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Bumgarner (1), Marte (1), P.Smith (1), Hosmer (1). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Marte (1), off Darvish; Cabrera (1), off Darvish; Locastro (1), off Hill; Vogt (1), off Hill; Hosmer (1), off Bumgarner; Myers (1), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Cabrera 3 (3), Marte (1), Locastro 2 (2), Vogt (1), Caratini 3 (3), Hosmer 3 (3), Myers (1), Profar (1). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Rojas, Cabrera, Bumgarner); San Diego 4 (Tatis Jr., Myers 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; San Diego 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Profar, Machado. GIDP_Profar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Cabrera, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 4 7 6 6 3 6 91 13.50
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Crichton, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 13.50
Young, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 6.75
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 6 93 7.71
Hill 1-3 2 3 0 0 1 16 0.00
Kela 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Pagán, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
Pomeranz, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 0.00
Melancon, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-1. HBP_Bumgarner (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:26. A_8,773 (40,209).

