San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

San Francisco Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 10 11 10 Totals 35 7 9 7 La Stella 2b 4 1 1 2 Joyce lf 4 0 1 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 2 0 0 0 Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 Harper rf 3 2 2 0 Longoria 3b 5 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 Miller 1b-2b 4 1 1 3 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Rosso p 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 3 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 2 Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Moniak cf 3 1 1 0 Posey c 4 3 3 2 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Slater cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Knapp 2b 1 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Maton ss 4 0 1 1 Ruf ph 0 1 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph-2b 1 1 1 3

San Francisco 000 031 060 — 10 Philadelphia 013 020 001 — 7

DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Longoria (4), Maton (1). HR_Posey 2 (4), La Stella (1), Dickerson (3), Flores (1), Miller (1), Bohm (2), Hoskins (3). S_Webb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 4 7 4 4 2 4 García 2 1 2 2 1 3 Álvarez W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 McGee 1 1 1 1 0 1

Philadelphia Wheeler 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 6 Coonrod H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brogdon L,3-1 BS,0-1 2-3 5 6 6 1 0 Rosso 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:16. A_10,584 (42,792).

