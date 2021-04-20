San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosso p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knapp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruf ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flores ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|031
|060
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|013
|020
|001
|—
|7
DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Longoria (4), Maton (1). HR_Posey 2 (4), La Stella (1), Dickerson (3), Flores (1), Miller (1), Bohm (2), Hoskins (3). S_Webb (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|García
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Álvarez W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Coonrod H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon L,3-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Rosso
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:16. A_10,584 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments