San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 10 11 10 Totals 35 7 9 7
La Stella 2b 4 1 1 2 Joyce lf 4 0 1 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 2 0 0 0
Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 Harper rf 3 2 2 0
Longoria 3b 5 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 0
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 Miller 1b-2b 4 1 1 3
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Rosso p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 3 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 2
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Moniak cf 3 1 1 0
Posey c 4 3 3 2 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Slater cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Knapp 2b 1 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 Maton ss 4 0 1 1
Ruf ph 0 1 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
Flores ph-2b 1 1 1 3
San Francisco 000 031 060 10
Philadelphia 013 020 001 7

DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Longoria (4), Maton (1). HR_Posey 2 (4), La Stella (1), Dickerson (3), Flores (1), Miller (1), Bohm (2), Hoskins (3). S_Webb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 4 7 4 4 2 4
García 2 1 2 2 1 3
Álvarez W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 1 1 1 1 0 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 6
Coonrod H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon L,3-1 BS,0-1 2-3 5 6 6 1 0
Rosso 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:16. A_10,584 (42,792).

