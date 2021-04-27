San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fuentes p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Blackmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Chacín p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trejo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|12
|6
|11
|
|Slater cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Flores 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Longoria 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|1-Vosler pr-3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Posey c
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.327
|Ruf rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.207
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.167
|DeSclafani p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|San Francisco
|450
|102
|00x_12
|12
|0
1-ran for Longoria in the 2nd.
LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (2), Longoria (5), Dubón (3). HR_Posey (5), off Kinley. RBIs_Longoria 3 (12), Posey 3 (7), Ruf (9), Dickerson (10), Dubón 4 (6). SF_Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Nuñez); San Francisco 2 (DeSclafani 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Francisco 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Dickerson, Belt.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|7
|9
|9
|4
|3
|64
|6.65
|Chacín
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|49
|6.00
|Kinley
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|5
|33
|6.14
|Fuentes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, W, 2-0
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|100
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 3-3. IBB_off Gomber (Dubón), off Gomber (Ruf). PB_Nuñez (2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:27. A_4,129 (41,915).
