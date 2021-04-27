On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 12:28 am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 1 9
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fuentes p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Blackmon rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .148
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .326
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .217
Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Chacín p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trejo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 12 12 12 6 11
Slater cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .232
Flores 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .216
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Longoria 3b 2 1 2 3 0 0 .316
1-Vosler pr-3b 2 2 0 0 1 0 .167
Posey c 5 3 4 3 0 1 .327
Ruf rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .207
Dickerson lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .224
Dubón ss 2 0 1 4 1 1 .167
DeSclafani p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Colorado 000 000 000_0 3 0
San Francisco 450 102 00x_12 12 0

1-ran for Longoria in the 2nd.

LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (2), Longoria (5), Dubón (3). HR_Posey (5), off Kinley. RBIs_Longoria 3 (12), Posey 3 (7), Ruf (9), Dickerson (10), Dubón 4 (6). SF_Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Nuñez); San Francisco 2 (DeSclafani 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Francisco 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Dickerson, Belt.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, L, 1-3 1 2-3 7 9 9 4 3 64 6.65
Chacín 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 49 6.00
Kinley 2 1 2 2 1 5 33 6.14
Fuentes 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, W, 2-0 9 3 0 0 1 9 100 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 3-3. IBB_off Gomber (Dubón), off Gomber (Ruf). PB_Nuñez (2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:27. A_4,129 (41,915).

