San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 1 9 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fuentes p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Blackmon rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .148 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .326 Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Chacín p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trejo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 12 12 12 6 11 Slater cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .232 Flores 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .216 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Longoria 3b 2 1 2 3 0 0 .316 1-Vosler pr-3b 2 2 0 0 1 0 .167 Posey c 5 3 4 3 0 1 .327 Ruf rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .207 Dickerson lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .224 Dubón ss 2 0 1 4 1 1 .167 DeSclafani p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Colorado 000 000 000_0 3 0 San Francisco 450 102 00x_12 12 0

1-ran for Longoria in the 2nd.

LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (2), Longoria (5), Dubón (3). HR_Posey (5), off Kinley. RBIs_Longoria 3 (12), Posey 3 (7), Ruf (9), Dickerson (10), Dubón 4 (6). SF_Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Nuñez); San Francisco 2 (DeSclafani 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Francisco 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Dickerson, Belt.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 1-3 1 2-3 7 9 9 4 3 64 6.65 Chacín 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 49 6.00 Kinley 2 1 2 2 1 5 33 6.14 Fuentes 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, W, 2-0 9 3 0 0 1 9 100 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 3-3. IBB_off Gomber (Dubón), off Gomber (Ruf). PB_Nuñez (2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:27. A_4,129 (41,915).

