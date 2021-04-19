San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|12
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.211
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Slater cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Casali c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Solano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|4
|7
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Maton ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Anderson in the 4th. b-walked for Hale in the 6th. c-struck out for Gausman in the 7th. d-struck out for Romero in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Yastrzemski (4), Longoria (3), Casali (1), Segura (4). HR_Belt (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Belt 2 (6). SB_Slater (2), Harper (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt, Gausman, Yastrzemski, Solano); Philadelphia 7 (Bohm 2, Realmuto, Miller, McCutchen). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Casali.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 1-0
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|4
|5
|108
|2.45
|Wisler, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|12.60
|Doval, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Peralta, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-2
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|70
|4.15
|Hale
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|4.15
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.35
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.18
|Romero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15.00
HBP_Anderson (Dickerson). WP_Coonrod. PB_Realmuto (1).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:10. A_9,510 (42,792).
