San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 1 12 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .175 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .211 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Slater cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Casali c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .095 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 0 7 0 4 7 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .157 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Harper rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .327 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .345 Moniak cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Maton ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182

San Francisco 002 000 000_2 7 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-grounded out for Anderson in the 4th. b-walked for Hale in the 6th. c-struck out for Gausman in the 7th. d-struck out for Romero in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Yastrzemski (4), Longoria (3), Casali (1), Segura (4). HR_Belt (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Belt 2 (6). SB_Slater (2), Harper (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt, Gausman, Yastrzemski, Solano); Philadelphia 7 (Bohm 2, Realmuto, Miller, McCutchen). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Casali.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 4 5 108 2.45 Wisler, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 12.60 Doval, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Peralta, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-2 4 5 2 2 0 5 70 4.15 Hale 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 4.15 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.35 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.18 Romero 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 15.00

HBP_Anderson (Dickerson). WP_Coonrod. PB_Realmuto (1).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:10. A_9,510 (42,792).

