San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 10:33 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 12
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .175
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .211
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Casali c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .095
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 0 7 0 4 7
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .157
Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Harper rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .327
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .345
Moniak cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Maton ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
San Francisco 002 000 000_2 7 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-grounded out for Anderson in the 4th. b-walked for Hale in the 6th. c-struck out for Gausman in the 7th. d-struck out for Romero in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Yastrzemski (4), Longoria (3), Casali (1), Segura (4). HR_Belt (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Belt 2 (6). SB_Slater (2), Harper (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt, Gausman, Yastrzemski, Solano); Philadelphia 7 (Bohm 2, Realmuto, Miller, McCutchen). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Casali.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 4 5 108 2.45
Wisler, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 12.60
Doval, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Peralta, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 0-2 4 5 2 2 0 5 70 4.15
Hale 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 4.15
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.35
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.18
Romero 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 15.00

HBP_Anderson (Dickerson). WP_Coonrod. PB_Realmuto (1).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:10. A_9,510 (42,792).

