San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|1
|6
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Suárez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Senzel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|
|La Stella 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Longoria 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|a-Dubón ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Slater cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baragar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|01x_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-popped out for Rogers in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Moustakas (4), Slater (1). RBIs_Slater (3), Casali (1), Dubón (1). CS_Belt (1). S_Mahle, Cueto.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Naquin); San Francisco 1 (Belt). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; San Francisco 2 for 4.
GIDP_Stephenson, Crawford.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Romano, Suárez, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Rogers, Solano, Belt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|7
|89
|1.93
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.86
|Romano
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|4.22
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|68
|1.80
|Baragar, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Webb, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.76
|Rogers, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.12
|McGee, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
IBB_off Romano (Yastrzemski). PB_Stephenson (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.
T_2:30. A_6,409 (41,915).
