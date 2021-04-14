On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 6:32 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 1 6
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .391
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Suárez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
India 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .316
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senzel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 6 3 3 10
La Stella 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .350
Longoria 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .316
Yastrzemski rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .154
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .148
a-Dubón ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .143
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160
Solano 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .353
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .158
Slater cf-lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .212
Casali c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .077
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Baragar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 4 0
San Francisco 000 020 01x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-popped out for Rogers in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Moustakas (4), Slater (1). RBIs_Slater (3), Casali (1), Dubón (1). CS_Belt (1). S_Mahle, Cueto.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Naquin); San Francisco 1 (Belt). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; San Francisco 2 for 4.

GIDP_Stephenson, Crawford.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Romano, Suárez, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Rogers, Solano, Belt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 1-1 5 3 2 1 1 7 89 1.93
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.86
Romano 2 2 1 1 2 1 26 4.22
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 2-0 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 4 68 1.80
Baragar, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Webb, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.76
Rogers, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.12
McGee, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

IBB_off Romano (Yastrzemski). PB_Stephenson (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_2:30. A_6,409 (41,915).

