San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 4 0 1 6 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .391 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Suárez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 India 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Senzel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 6 3 3 10 La Stella 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .350 Longoria 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .316 Yastrzemski rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .154 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .148 a-Dubón ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160 Solano 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .353 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .158 Slater cf-lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .212 Casali c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .077 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Baragar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 4 0 San Francisco 000 020 01x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-popped out for Rogers in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Moustakas (4), Slater (1). RBIs_Slater (3), Casali (1), Dubón (1). CS_Belt (1). S_Mahle, Cueto.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Naquin); San Francisco 1 (Belt). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; San Francisco 2 for 4.

GIDP_Stephenson, Crawford.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Romano, Suárez, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Rogers, Solano, Belt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, L, 1-1 5 3 2 1 1 7 89 1.93 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.86 Romano 2 2 1 1 2 1 26 4.22

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 2-0 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 4 68 1.80 Baragar, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Webb, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.76 Rogers, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.12 McGee, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

IBB_off Romano (Yastrzemski). PB_Stephenson (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_2:30. A_6,409 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.