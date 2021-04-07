Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 7:53 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 5 3 5 14
Slater cf-lf-cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .174
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .136
Solano 2b 4 0 0 1 0 3 .409
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .318
Flores 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176
b-Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Ruf lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .333
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Dubón ss-cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167
d-Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .083
Gausman p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 5 2 1 8
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Myers rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .318
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .391
Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Profar lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294
Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Mateo cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .308
Snell p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weathers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
San Francisco 020 000 000 1_3 5 1
San Diego 000 010 010 0_2 5 2

a-flied out for Snell in the 5th. b-flied out for Flores in the 6th. c-grounded out for Pomeranz in the 8th. d- for Dubón in the 9th. e-popped out for Rogers in the 9th. f-flied out for Hill in the 10th.

E_Belt (2), Machado (1), Kim (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Longoria (1). HR_Ruf (2), off Snell; Myers (2), off Rogers. RBIs_Ruf 2 (3), Solano (3), Mateo (1), Myers (5). SB_Slater (1), Ruf (1). SF_Solano.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Solano, Gausman); San Diego 2 (Campusano, Marcano). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Slater, Kim. GIDP_Yastrzemski, Flores, Cronenworth.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Flores); San Diego 2 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Cronenworth, Kim, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 7 4 1 1 1 5 96 1.32
Rogers, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.45
McGee, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Peralta, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 5 2 2 2 4 8 87 1.86
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Weathers 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Hill, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 0.00

IBB_off Snell (Dubón). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_10,350 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|7 Enabling Secure Data Recovery Within...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project