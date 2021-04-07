San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 5 3 5 14 Slater cf-lf-cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .174 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .136 Solano 2b 4 0 0 1 0 3 .409 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .318 Flores 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176 b-Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Ruf lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .333 Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Dubón ss-cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167 d-Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .083 Gausman p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 5 2 1 8 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320 Myers rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .318 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .391 Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Profar lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Mateo cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .308 Snell p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Weathers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167

San Francisco 020 000 000 1_3 5 1 San Diego 000 010 010 0_2 5 2

a-flied out for Snell in the 5th. b-flied out for Flores in the 6th. c-grounded out for Pomeranz in the 8th. d- for Dubón in the 9th. e-popped out for Rogers in the 9th. f-flied out for Hill in the 10th.

E_Belt (2), Machado (1), Kim (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Longoria (1). HR_Ruf (2), off Snell; Myers (2), off Rogers. RBIs_Ruf 2 (3), Solano (3), Mateo (1), Myers (5). SB_Slater (1), Ruf (1). SF_Solano.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Solano, Gausman); San Diego 2 (Campusano, Marcano). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Slater, Kim. GIDP_Yastrzemski, Flores, Cronenworth.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Flores); San Diego 2 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Cronenworth, Kim, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 7 4 1 1 1 5 96 1.32 Rogers, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.45 McGee, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Peralta, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 5 2 2 2 4 8 87 1.86 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Weathers 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Hill, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 0.00

IBB_off Snell (Dubón). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_10,350 (40,209).

