San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|5
|14
|
|Slater cf-lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.174
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.409
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Flores 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Ruf lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Dubón ss-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|d-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Gausman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mateo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Snell p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Weathers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|000
|1_3
|5
|1
|San Diego
|000
|010
|010
|0_2
|5
|2
a-flied out for Snell in the 5th. b-flied out for Flores in the 6th. c-grounded out for Pomeranz in the 8th. d- for Dubón in the 9th. e-popped out for Rogers in the 9th. f-flied out for Hill in the 10th.
E_Belt (2), Machado (1), Kim (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Longoria (1). HR_Ruf (2), off Snell; Myers (2), off Rogers. RBIs_Ruf 2 (3), Solano (3), Mateo (1), Myers (5). SB_Slater (1), Ruf (1). SF_Solano.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Solano, Gausman); San Diego 2 (Campusano, Marcano). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 7; San Diego 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Slater, Kim. GIDP_Yastrzemski, Flores, Cronenworth.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Flores); San Diego 2 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Cronenworth, Kim, Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|96
|1.32
|Rogers, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.45
|McGee, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Peralta, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|8
|87
|1.86
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Weathers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Hill, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
IBB_off Snell (Dubón). WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:21. A_10,350 (40,209).
