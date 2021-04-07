San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 5 3 Totals 35 2 5 2 Slater cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 1 Solano 2b 4 0 0 1 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Flores 1b 2 0 0 0 Campusano c 4 0 0 0 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Profar lf 3 1 1 0 Ruf lf 4 1 2 2 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 Mateo cf 4 0 1 1 Casali c 3 0 0 0 Snell p 1 0 1 0 Dubón ss-cf 2 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 3 0 0 0 Weathers p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 020 000 000 1 — 3 San Diego 000 010 010 0 — 2

E_Belt (2), Machado (1), Kim (1). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Longoria (1). HR_Ruf (2), Myers (2). SB_Slater (1), Ruf (1). SF_Solano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Gausman 7 4 1 1 1 5 Rogers BS,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 McGee W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Snell 5 2 2 2 4 8 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2 Weathers 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hill L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_10,350 (40,209).

