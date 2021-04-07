Trending:
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 5 3 Totals 35 2 5 2
Slater cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 1
Solano 2b 4 0 0 1 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Flores 1b 2 0 0 0 Campusano c 4 0 0 0
Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Profar lf 3 1 1 0
Ruf lf 4 1 2 2 Kim ss 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 Mateo cf 4 0 1 1
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Snell p 1 0 1 0
Dubón ss-cf 2 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Gausman p 3 0 0 0 Weathers p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Marcano ph 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 020 000 000 1 3
San Diego 000 010 010 0 2

E_Belt (2), Machado (1), Kim (1). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Longoria (1). HR_Ruf (2), Myers (2). SB_Slater (1), Ruf (1). SF_Solano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Gausman 7 4 1 1 1 5
Rogers BS,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
McGee W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Snell 5 2 2 2 4 8
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2
Weathers 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hill L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_10,350 (40,209).

