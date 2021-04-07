San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|
|Slater cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón ss-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gausman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|010
|010
|0
|—
|2
E_Belt (2), Machado (1), Kim (1). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 5. 2B_Longoria (1). HR_Ruf (2), Myers (2). SB_Slater (1), Ruf (1). SF_Solano (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Rogers BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McGee W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weathers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:21. A_10,350 (40,209).
