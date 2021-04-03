San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Slater lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|France dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|La Stella ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Belt ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|300
|—
|6
|Seattle
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
DP_San Francisco 2, Seattle 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Solano (2), Fraley (1), Torrens (1), France (1). HR_Posey (2), Longoria (2). SB_B.Crawford (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Peralta W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGee S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Steckenrider L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Margevicius
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:16. A_8,392 (47,929).
