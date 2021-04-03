San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

San Francisco Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 31 3 6 3 Slater lf-cf 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 0 0 France dh 2 1 1 0 Solano 2b 5 2 3 2 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 2 3 White 1b 4 0 1 2 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 La Stella ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Moore 2b 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 Fraley lf 3 1 1 0 Belt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Torrens c 4 0 1 1 Posey c 4 1 1 1 J.Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 B.Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Dubón cf 2 0 1 0 Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0

San Francisco 001 002 300 — 6 Seattle 012 000 000 — 3

DP_San Francisco 2, Seattle 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Solano (2), Fraley (1), Torrens (1), France (1). HR_Posey (2), Longoria (2). SB_B.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cueto 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 7 Peralta W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 McGee S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Seattle Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 10 Steckenrider L,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 Middleton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Margevicius 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_8,392 (47,929).

