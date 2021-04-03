Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 1:48 am
< a min read
      
San Francisco Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 31 3 6 3
Slater lf-cf 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 0 0 France dh 2 1 1 0
Solano 2b 5 2 3 2 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 1 2 3 White 1b 4 0 1 2
Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0
La Stella ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Moore 2b 4 0 0 0
Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 Fraley lf 3 1 1 0
Belt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Torrens c 4 0 1 1
Posey c 4 1 1 1 J.Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
B.Crawford ss 3 1 0 0
Dubón cf 2 0 1 0
Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0
San Francisco 001 002 300 6
Seattle 012 000 000 3

DP_San Francisco 2, Seattle 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Solano (2), Fraley (1), Torrens (1), France (1). HR_Posey (2), Longoria (2). SB_B.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 7
Peralta W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
McGee S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 10
Steckenrider L,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Middleton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Margevicius 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_8,392 (47,929).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
4|2 Practical Ransomware Protections for...
4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA