San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 1:46 am
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 8 6 4 13
Slater lf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Solano 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .500
Longoria 3b 3 1 2 3 1 1 .571
Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-La Stella ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .375
c-Belt ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Posey c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
B.Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Dubón cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167
a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 12
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
France dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .333
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
White 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .222
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Moore 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Fraley lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Torrens c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
J.Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
San Francisco 001 002 300_6 8 0
Seattle 012 000 000_3 6 0

a-struck out for Dubón in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 7th. c-walked for Flores in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Solano (2), Fraley (1), Torrens (1), France (1). HR_Posey (2), off Kikuchi; Longoria (2), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Posey (2), Longoria 3 (4), Solano 2 (2), Torrens (1), White 2 (2). SB_B.Crawford (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Seattle 2 (J.Crawford, Trammell). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Torrens, Moore.

DP_San Francisco 2 (B.Crawford, Solano, Flores; Longoria, Solano, Flores).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 7 105 4.76
Peralta, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Rogers, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
McGee, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 10 89 4.50
Steckenrider, L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 31 40.50
Middleton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
Margevicius 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_8,392 (47,929).

