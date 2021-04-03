San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|4
|13
|
|Slater lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Solano 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.571
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-La Stella ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|c-Belt ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|B.Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|12
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|France dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|J.Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|300_6
|8
|0
|Seattle
|012
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Dubón in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 7th. c-walked for Flores in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Solano (2), Fraley (1), Torrens (1), France (1). HR_Posey (2), off Kikuchi; Longoria (2), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Posey (2), Longoria 3 (4), Solano 2 (2), Torrens (1), White 2 (2). SB_B.Crawford (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Seattle 2 (J.Crawford, Trammell). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Torrens, Moore.
DP_San Francisco 2 (B.Crawford, Solano, Flores; Longoria, Solano, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|105
|4.76
|Peralta, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Rogers, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|McGee, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|10
|89
|4.50
|Steckenrider, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|31
|40.50
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Margevicius
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:16. A_8,392 (47,929).
